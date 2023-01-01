Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

38,484 KM

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

Location

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

38,484KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10545705
  • Stock #: 23T564AA
  • VIN: 2GNFLGE36G6226890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,484 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Seats, Premium Audio!

No other vehicle can compare to the 2016 Chevrolet Equinox. This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Midland.

The 2016 Equinox combines impressive style, the latest safety technologies, and the versatility to take on your demanding schedule. The restyled front end catches your eye with its dual-port grille, while the new projector-beam headlamps add illuminating detail to the road ahead. For a refined, polished finish - the rear now reveals bright accents with beautifully sculpted taillamps that add an upscale appearance. This low mileage SUV has just 38,484 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 301HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Equinox's trim level is LTZ. Our top of the line Chevrolet Equinox LTZ trim comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a LTZ Exterior Appearance package that includes chrome accents from front to rear, a power liftgate, navigation system with Chevy MyLink, a 7 inch touchscreen with bluetooth connectivity and wireless audio streaming, power leather heated seats with memory settings, remote engine start and a rear vision camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Garage door transmitter

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.53 Axle Ratio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights
18" aluminum wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Park Assist
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Deluxe front bucket seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
6 Speaker Audio System Feature
Radio: Chevrolet MyLink Audio System
Bluetooth® For Phone
8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Back to Top

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

