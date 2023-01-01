$16,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Ford Escape
SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Heated Seats
2016 Ford Escape
SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Heated Seats
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
102,962KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GXXGUC02870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,962 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Heated Seats!
The Escape is a Top Safety Pick award winner from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and has received a five-star government rating in all crash tests. This 2016 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Midland.
If you need an escape from mundane compact SUV's, this Ford Escape is your ticket. Attractive styling inside and out and true SUV versatility make it a compelling package. The comfortable interior has plenty of room for passengers and cargo and it's packed with modern, advanced tech. This Escape delivers spirited, athletic performance while returning excellent fuel economy. If you're looking for a practical, efficient vehicle for getting around in style, the Ford Escape is hard to beat.This SUV has 102,962 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. Some of the highlights you will receive when moving up to the Escape SE include the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, an aux jack, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a backup camera, heated seats, bright dual exhaust tips, an entry keypad on driver's door, an engine block heater, front fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GXXGUC02870.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.51 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Wheels: 17" Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Radio data system
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Ford SYNC & Rear View Camera
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2016 Ford Escape