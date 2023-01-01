$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
128,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10545699
- Stock #: 23T768A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF6GFB16138
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 F-150 has multiple trims, body styles, engine and drivelines which help provide a solution for any person shopping for a truck. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 128,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT for 2016 has improved style, appearance and dependability making it one of the best trucks around. It comes standard with features power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry and SiriusXM satellite radio. Steering wheel audio controls, fog lamps, power mirrors and chrome front and rear bumpers also come on this impressive truck giving you everything you could want and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF6GFB16138.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.31 AXLE RATIO
GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7 Speakers
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Sync
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Variable Valve Control
Front wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: chrome
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
SiriusXM
Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite
SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System
