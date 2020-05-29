Menu
2016 Ford Fiesta

SE Bluetooth

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

  • 60,957KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5138360
  • Stock #: 20T393B
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ8GM186426
Blue
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic
4-cylinder

Despite these trying times, it is still a great time to purchase a vehicle! We have lowered our prices and made our entire used vehicle inventory available to the public at Wholesale pricing! Our sales staff remains available by phone and email and we look forward to serving you!

Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF CANADA! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com

  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Automatic

