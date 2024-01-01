$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
2016 Ford Focus
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
Used
60,000KM
VIN WF0DP3TH3G4114283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NITROUS BLUE QUAD-COAT
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
A European-developed chassis gives the Focus a rare blend of agility and accuracy, making it enjoyable to drive when compared with competitors. -Car and Driver This 2016 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment.This low mileage hatchback has just 60,000 kms. It's nitrous blue quad-coat in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Focus's trim level is RS. Jalopnik calls this car God in hatchback form for a reason. It's a European legend that's finally come to our shores and it's incredible. Turbocharged EcoBoost engine, six-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive, and a menacing look make the Focus RS the ultimate hot hatch. It comes with four driving modes; normal, sport, track, and even drift mode. Climb in the leather Recaro seat, fire up the SYNC 3 infotainment system, and go for the most thrilling drive of your life.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=WF0DP3TH3G4114283.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Wheels: 19" Premium Painted Forged Alloy
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
10 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
Radio: Sony Audio System w/10 Speakers
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Leather Recaro Seats w/Miko Dinamica Inserts
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2016 Ford Focus