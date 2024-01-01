$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
Base
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
Base
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,000KM
VIN 1GTV2LEC0GZ213993
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T617A
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
A/C, Power Windows, Power Doors
Did you know that the 2016 Sierra 1500 comes with Duralife brake rotors that are known to last longer? This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The main attraction of the 2016 GMC Sierra is its combination of simplicity, ruggedness and handsome design features. The Sierra has always had the advantage in styling over other pickups in its class and 2016 is no different. This GMC Sierra 1500 becomes more fearless, thanks to its new unique front grille, stylish exterior body panels and the addition of LED lights around this awesome truck. This 4X4 pickup has 192,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Base. This Sierra comes with 17 inch wheels, HID headlamps, a 4.2 inch colour screen display, excellent audio system, cloth seats and rubber floors that make it easy to clean! This truck also features a chrome grille surround, power windows, power locks and air conditioning to keep you comfortable while cruising down the road.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/

At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Speed Control
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Heavy Duty Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
6-Speaker Audio System
Exterior
Rear Step Bumper
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Black manual outside mirrors
Single-zone air conditioning
Front wheel independent suspension
40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat
Bumpers: chrome
Graphite-Coloured Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks
Solar Absorbing Tinted Glass
3-Passenger Full-Width Folding Rear Bench Seat
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/4.2" Diagonal Colour Display
3.5" Diagonal Monochromatic Display DIC
Wheels: 17" x 8" Painted Steel
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2016 GMC Sierra 1500