Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!

Compare at $13398 - Our Price is just $13008!

Reliable, efficient, roomy and very stylish.Is the 2016 Hyundai Elantra your next new car? This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Midland.

Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If youre in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 154,872 kms. Its windy sea blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 145HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantras trim level is Sport. Our Elantra Sport lives up to its name with a 2-liter 173-horsepower motor, performance suspension tuning and sporty aluminum wheels. Other features include projector-beam headlights and LED taillights, heated seats with power adjustments for the driver and racer-inspired aluminum pedals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, Power Windows, Cruise Control.

2016 Hyundai Elantra

154,872 KM

$13,008

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport - Sunroof - Bluetooth

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8

705-540-8015

$13,008

+ taxes & licensing

154,872KM
Used
VIN KMHDH4AE4GU498665

  • Exterior Colour WINDY SEA BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24EL04A
  • Mileage 154,872 KM

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Heated Seats

Telescoping Steering Wheel

CD Player
Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Sunroof
Fog Lamps

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers

