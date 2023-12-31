$13,008+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Sport - Sunroof - Bluetooth
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Sport - Sunroof - Bluetooth
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$13,008
+ taxes & licensing
154,872KM
Used
VIN KMHDH4AE4GU498665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WINDY SEA BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24EL04A
- Mileage 154,872 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!
Get a $500 Winter Tire Credit and a season of no charge tire storage all December long at Bourgeois Midland Hyundai when you purchase of finance any in-stock used vehicle! Offer expires December 31st, 2023. See a member of our team for complete details.
Compare at $13398 - Our Price is just $13008!
Reliable, efficient, roomy and very stylish.Is the 2016 Hyundai Elantra your next new car? This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 154,872 kms. It's windy sea blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 145HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Sport. Our Elantra Sport lives up to its name with a 2-liter 173-horsepower motor, performance suspension tuning and sporty aluminum wheels. Other features include projector-beam headlights and LED taillights, heated seats with power adjustments for the driver and racer-inspired aluminum pedals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lamps, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Exterior
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
