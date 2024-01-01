$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Jaguar XF
Premium
2016 Jaguar XF
Premium
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
220,123KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SAJBJ4BV9GCY18004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,123 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Bluetooth!
A top-notch cabin coddles you in this Jaguar XF while a powerful engine delivers the thrills. This 2016 Jaguar XF is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Possessing an unrivaled combination of style and substance, this Jaguar XF delivers an utterly seductive blend of design, dynamics, and refinement to create a car that offers true excitement. All enhanced by state-of-the-art technologies that keep you connected and entertained. This XF is one of the most dynamic premium sport sedans in its competitive field. This sedan has 220,123 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 340HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our XF's trim level is Premium. Upgrade to this XF Premium for more features and more luxury. It comes standard with alloy wheels, Luxtec seats, a memory drivers seat, a rearview camera, all surface progress control, a Meridian premium sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, a touchscreen display with Bluetooth phone connectivity and streaming audio, a power moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
A top-notch cabin coddles you in this Jaguar XF while a powerful engine delivers the thrills. This 2016 Jaguar XF is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Possessing an unrivaled combination of style and substance, this Jaguar XF delivers an utterly seductive blend of design, dynamics, and refinement to create a car that offers true excitement. All enhanced by state-of-the-art technologies that keep you connected and entertained. This XF is one of the most dynamic premium sport sedans in its competitive field. This sedan has 220,123 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 340HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our XF's trim level is Premium. Upgrade to this XF Premium for more features and more luxury. It comes standard with alloy wheels, Luxtec seats, a memory drivers seat, a rearview camera, all surface progress control, a Meridian premium sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, a touchscreen display with Bluetooth phone connectivity and streaming audio, a power moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
11 Speakers
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
Memory Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Premium Sound Package
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Exterior parking camera rear
Radio: Meridian 380W Sound System
LUXTEC SEAT TRIM
Wheels: 18" Chalice Twin 7 Spoke Silver
Front Bucket Seats w/Driver Memory
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
2023 Ford Expedition Limited 68,393 KM $63,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport S FWD 67,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat *AS-IS, 5.0L, MOONROOF, 20s* 220,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2016 Jaguar XF