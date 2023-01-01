$34,998+ tax & licensing
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan 370Z
Touring Sport - Navigation - Leather Seats
12,073KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10539648
- Stock #: 00U504
- VIN: JN1AZ4EH2GM935977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 12,073 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $36048 - Our Price is just $34998!
For an affordable sports car in a stylish package with exciting performance, this Nissan 370Z is hard to beat. This 2016 Nissan 370Z is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Every drive in this Nissan 370Z is something special. An unmistakable connection between driver and machine. Fire up the powerful V6 engine and hear it sing through dual exhaust pipes. Take it into a turn and feel the dynamically balanced chassis just grip and grip. The drive of your life is waiting. This 370Z is ready. This low mileage coupe has just 12,073 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 332HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 370Z's trim level is Touring Sport. This Nissan 370Z Touring Sport is an exciting sports car at a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Bose premium audio, a rearview camera, heated leather seats, a universal garage door opener, aluminum pedals, aluminum alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
