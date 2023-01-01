$10,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Versa
Note SR - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2016 Nissan Versa
Note SR - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
166,251KM
Used
VIN 3N1CE2CP1GL366407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Tintcoat
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,251 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!
For a versatile, affordable car you can count on, this Nissan Versa Note is an excellent value. This 2016 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This hatchback has 166,251 kms. It's cayenne red tintcoat in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Versa Note's trim level is SR. This sporty Versa SR adds some extra excitement to this subcompact. It comes with sporty aluminum-alloy wheels, sport side sills, fog lights, dual power mirrors with integrated turn signals. a rear roof spoiler, suede-like seat fabric with color accents and stitching, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with audio control, a premium AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear: RearView Monitor yes
Radio: NissanConnect w/Mobile Apps/AM/FM/CD
Suede Seat Trim
16" Sport Alloy Wheels
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
