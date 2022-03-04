$39,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,495
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
705-540-8015
2017 Acura MDX
2017 Acura MDX
Elite Package
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$39,495
+ taxes & licensing
55,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8474607
- Stock #: 00U314
- VIN: 5FRYD4H02HB503902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 00U314
- Mileage 55,725 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 26280 kilometers below market average!
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* On most aspects of space, ride comfort, all-season confidence, and flexible interior seating and cargo provisions, the MDX seems to have hit the mark. Many owners note a solid, quality feel, and upscale cabin trimmings. The ELS audio system and chilled seats were among the most commonly favourited features. Mileage is highly rated, especially on Sport Hybrid models. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Midland Nissan has been serving the local community for 75 years!!*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-540-8015* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Midland Hyundai dealership at 868 King St, Midland or call us at +1 (705) 540-8015 for details or to book a test drive. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. PRICE MAY INCLUDE CASH PURCHASE ASSIST. CASH PURCHASE PRICE CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH HYUNDAI LOW INTEREST FINANCE RATES. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Midland Hyundai is backed by the family run, Bourgeois Motors Ford dealership who has been proudly serving customers since 1945 and is always committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoishyundai.com*
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8