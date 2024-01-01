$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Audi Q5
2.0T quattro Technik quattro
2017 Audi Q5
2.0T quattro Technik quattro
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
73,000KM
Used
VIN WA1V2AFP0HA041335
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T92A
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Heated Seats!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Every step into this Q5 feels like getting away from it all. This 2017 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Q5 tells the story of Audi and their dedication to excellent design. Every line, every angle, and every curve in the road tells you what you want to hear. The cabin becomes your new sanctuary at first sight. Even the headlights offer a look back into the window of your soul. For a vehicle that does more than move you, check out this Audi Q5.This low mileage SUV has just 73,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Q5's trim level is 2.0T quattro Technik. This advanced Technik trim sits at the top of the line with features like navigation, cooled seats, a sunroof, memory seats, blind spot detection, media storage, and a rear camera. This family friendly Q5 offers fun and comfort with heated seats, a power liftgate, remote keyless entry, climate control, and parking sensors. Steering wheel audio controls help you stay focused on the road while using the MP3/CD player, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Leather Seating Surfaces
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
2.85 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
10 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Park Assist
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SIRIUS Satellite
Wheels: 8.0J x 19" 10-Spoke Design
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2017 Audi Q5