$20,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive
2017 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
84,000KM
Used
VIN WBA8A3C53HK691806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00531P
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Compare at $21625 - Our Price is just $20995!
BMW 3 Series will never compromise on its safety. In government crash tests, the BMW 3 Series earned a perfect five stars for overall protection. This 2017 BMW 3 Series is for sale today in Midland.
The 2017 BMW 3 Series achieves the perfect balance between comfort and performance while continuing its longstanding reputation as a leader for the brand. An upscale cabin ensures luxury while providing ample space for all its occupants. This 3 Series will provide a quiet and exceptionally enjoyable driving experience regardless of the road conditions. This sedan has 84,000 kms. It's glacier silver metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our 3 Series's trim level is 320i xDrive. The 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive provides an unmistakable appearance day or night. It includes features like a sunroof, heated steering wheel, sporty alloy wheels, automatic halogen headlamps, fog lights, parking sensors, navigation, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, climate control, memory seats, anti-theft AM/FM stereo/CD player with 6 speakers and 2 subwoofers, heated seats, remote keyless entry, and dynamic cruise control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Leatherette Upholstery
Leather shift knob
Front & rear park distance control
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
Satellite radio pre-wire
HiFi Sound System
Radio: AM/FM Audio System
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Comfort Access
Rear-View Camera
Auto-dimming exterior mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Auto-dimming interior mirror
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Sport Line
Through Loading System
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner
USB integration w/Bluetooth
Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall
8-Way Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
WHEELS: 17" X 8.0" LIGHT ALLOY V-SPOKE (STYLE 395)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
2017 BMW 3 Series