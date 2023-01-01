$27,995+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW X5
xDrive35d
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
- Listing ID: 10191549
- Stock #: PT0279
- VIN: 5UXKS4C31H0U04418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,964 KM
Vehicle Description
New Price!
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d Alpine White *AS-IS, LEATHER, MOONROOF, AWD, DIESEL*
4D Sport Utility 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Advanced Diesel 8-Speed Automatic AWD
CARFAX Canada One Owner
*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-526-2278* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF Canada! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com.
Vehicle Features
