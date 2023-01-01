Menu
2017 BMW X5

178,964 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
xDrive35d

xDrive35d

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

178,964KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10191549
  • Stock #: PT0279
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C31H0U04418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT0279
  • Mileage 178,964 KM

Vehicle Description

New Price!

2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d Alpine White *AS-IS, LEATHER, MOONROOF, AWD, DIESEL*
4D Sport Utility 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Advanced Diesel 8-Speed Automatic AWD


CARFAX Canada One Owner


*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-526-2278* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF Canada! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

1-877-521-2278
