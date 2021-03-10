2017 Chevrolet Volt

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6731234

6731234 Stock #: 20T1135A

20T1135A VIN: 1G1RB6S54HU132110

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 20T1135A

Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Compass Additional Features 1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.