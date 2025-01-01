Menu
<p><strong>Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland:</strong></p><p>At Bourgeois Motors Ford, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!</p><p>Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply <a href=https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/free-credit-check/ rel=nofollow><strong>CLICK HERE</strong></a><strong> </strong>to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.</p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

79,917 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

12251920

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,917KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7HR830751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,917 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

