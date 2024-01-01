Menu
<b>Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford! <br> <br> Whether youre getting out of the city for a weekend camping trip or just driving to the grocery store, the 2017 Ford Escape has you covered. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br> <br>For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 159,500 kms. Its white gold metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturers warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details. <br> <br> Our Escapes trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0GDXHUD22526 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0GDXHUD22526</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the regions most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring youll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, weve been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that were ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location. <br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

2017 Ford Escape

159,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

  • Exterior Colour White Gold Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!

Whether you're getting out of the city for a weekend camping trip or just driving to the grocery store, the 2017 Ford Escape has you covered. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Midland.

For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 159,500 kms. It's white gold metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0GDXHUD22526.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Reverse Sensing System
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
3.21 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Voice Activated Navigation
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
9 SPEAKERS

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Black roof side rails

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
POWER PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS (SET OF 4)
Equipment Group 201A
Leather Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
Exterior parking camera rear
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System
SiriusXM
halogen projector headlamps
SYNC CONNECT
WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE-PAINTED ALUMINUM
Leather Plus Package
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
SE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable
Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats
10-Way Power Passenger Seat
10-Way Power Driver's Seat
Power One-Touch Up/Down Front/Rear Windows

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2017 Ford Escape