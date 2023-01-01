Menu
2017 Ford F-150

167,000 KM

$34,495

+ tax & licensing
$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Limited

2017 Ford F-150

Limited

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10432335
  • Stock #: 23T640A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG6HFB84174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T640A
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2017 Ford F-150 Limited White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
4D SuperCrew 3.5L V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

4WD.

CARFAX Canada One Owner


*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-526-2278* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF Canada! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

1-877-521-2278
