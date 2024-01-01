$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
138,500KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EF8HFB58201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 138,500 kms. It's ingot silver metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, A/c, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF8HFB58201.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 138,500 kms. It's ingot silver metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, A/c, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF8HFB58201.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
7 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Seat upholstery: cloth
Front wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: chrome
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite
SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
2023 Toyota RAV4 se 15,353 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
2020 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 88,000 KM $63,995 + tax & lic
2021 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 45,237 KM $41,495 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2017 Ford F-150