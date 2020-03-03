Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-150

Platinum HEATED SEATS / STEERING, NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

Platinum HEATED SEATS / STEERING, NAVIGATION

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

  1. 4716030
  2. 4716030
  3. 4716030
  4. 4716030
  5. 4716030
  6. 4716030
  7. 4716030
  8. 4716030
  9. 4716030
  10. 4716030
  11. 4716030
  12. 4716030
  13. 4716030
  14. 4716030
  15. 4716030
  16. 4716030
  17. 4716030
  18. 4716030
  19. 4716030
  20. 4716030
  21. 4716030
Contact Seller

$42,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,981KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4716030
  • Stock #: 20T149A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG2HFA48852
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (888) 748-1623 for details or to book a test drive. Call us today at +1 (888) 748-1623. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF CANADA! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com

Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bourgeois Motors

2019 Ford Taurus Lim...
 24,873 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-250 XLT ...
 67,031 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Trax ...
 13,908 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-526-XXXX

(click to show)

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278

Send A Message