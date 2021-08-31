$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 2 6 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7711570

7711570 Stock #: 21T639A

21T639A VIN: 1FTEW1EFXHFB58071

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 21T639A

Mileage 140,264 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.