Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-250

38,759 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-250

2017 Ford F-250

Platinum LEATHER HEATED SEATS/ STEERING, NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-250

Platinum LEATHER HEATED SEATS/ STEERING, NAVIGATION

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

  1. 7711564
  2. 7711564
  3. 7711564
  4. 7711564
  5. 7711564
  6. 7711564
  7. 7711564
  8. 7711564
  9. 7711564
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,759KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7711564
  • Stock #: 21RT44A
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT5HED13687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21RT44A
  • Mileage 38,759 KM

Vehicle Description

*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-526-2278*

Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF CANADA! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bourgeois Motors

2019 Chevrolet Trave...
 73,000 KM
$45,495 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE
 126,552 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Expedition...
 9,000 KM
$83,995 + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

Call Dealer

705-526-XXXX

(click to show)

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory