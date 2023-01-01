$CALL+ tax & licensing
705-526-2278
2017 Ford Mustang
2DR FASTBACK V6
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
- Listing ID: 9982991
- Stock #: 23T103AA
- VIN: 1FA6P8AM0H5225786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 32,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
2017 Ford Mustang V6 Gray
2D Coupe 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V 6-Speed Manual RWD
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS)
*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-526-2278* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF Canada! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com.
Vehicle Features
