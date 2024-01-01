$21,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Pilot
LX - Bluetooth - Touch Screen
2017 Honda Pilot
LX - Bluetooth - Touch Screen
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
Sale
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,852KM
VIN 5FNYF6H2XHB502411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24KC56A
- Mileage 148,852 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!
As Edmunds.com explains about the 2017 Honda Pilot, it has a more traditional crossover appearance, which is backed up by new improvements that have made this third-generation Pilot a better choice for a three-row large crossover than ever before. This 2017 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Midland.
A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 148,852 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pilot's trim level is LX. The LX trim makes this versatile Pilot an excellent value. It comes standard with all wheel drive, a display audio system with an 8 inch touchscreen, 3 USB ports, 7 speaker audio, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio control, heated front seats, a rearview camera, remote start, and Honda Sensing technologies which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.25 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
7 Speakers
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth seating surfaces
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Window Defroster
18" aluminum alloy wheels
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Honda Sensing
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2017 Honda Pilot