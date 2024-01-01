Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> As Edmunds.com explains about the 2017 Honda Pilot, it has a more traditional crossover appearance, which is backed up by new improvements that have made this third-generation Pilot a better choice for a three-row large crossover than ever before. This 2017 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br> <br>A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 148,852 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Pilots trim level is LX. The LX trim makes this versatile Pilot an excellent value. It comes standard with all wheel drive, a display audio system with an 8 inch touchscreen, 3 USB ports, 7 speaker audio, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio control, heated front seats, a rearview camera, remote start, and Honda Sensing technologies which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

2017 Honda Pilot

148,852 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Pilot

LX - Bluetooth - Touch Screen

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Pilot

LX - Bluetooth - Touch Screen

Location

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

  1. 11438519
  2. 11438519
  3. 11438519
  4. 11438519
  5. 11438519
  6. 11438519
  7. 11438519
  8. 11438519
  9. 11438519
  10. 11438519
  11. 11438519
  12. 11438519
  13. 11438519
  14. 11438519
  15. 11438519
  16. 11438519
  17. 11438519
  18. 11438519
  19. 11438519
  20. 11438519
  21. 11438519
  22. 11438519
  23. 11438519
  24. 11438519
  25. 11438519
  26. 11438519
  27. 11438519
Contact Seller
Sale

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,852KM
VIN 5FNYF6H2XHB502411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24KC56A
  • Mileage 148,852 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!

As Edmunds.com explains about the 2017 Honda Pilot, it has a more traditional crossover appearance, which is backed up by new improvements that have made this third-generation Pilot a better choice for a three-row large crossover than ever before. This 2017 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Midland.

A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 148,852 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pilot's trim level is LX. The LX trim makes this versatile Pilot an excellent value. It comes standard with all wheel drive, a display audio system with an 8 inch touchscreen, 3 USB ports, 7 speaker audio, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio control, heated front seats, a rearview camera, remote start, and Honda Sensing technologies which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/



Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.25 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
7 Speakers

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth seating surfaces

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Window Defroster
18" aluminum alloy wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Honda Sensing
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bourgeois Nissan

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue AWD SV - Heated Seats - Low Mileage for sale in Midland, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue AWD SV - Heated Seats - Low Mileage 44,041 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Buick Enclave Essence - Heated Seats - Remote Start for sale in Midland, ON
2018 Buick Enclave Essence - Heated Seats - Remote Start 96,493 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue AWD S - Heated Seats - Low Mileage for sale in Midland, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue AWD S - Heated Seats - Low Mileage 47,903 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Nissan

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-540-XXXX

(click to show)

705-540-8010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Pilot