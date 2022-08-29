$23,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-540-8015
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T SE
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9285214
- Stock #: 23TC11A
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA9HG389623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 143,306 KM
Vehicle Description
*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-540-8015* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Midland Hyundai dealership at 868 King St, Midland or call us at +1 (705) 540-8015 for details or to book a test drive. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. PRICE MAY INCLUDE CASH PURCHASE ASSIST. CASH PURCHASE PRICE CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH HYUNDAI LOW INTEREST FINANCE RATES. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Midland Hyundai is backed by the family run, Bourgeois Motors Ford dealership who has been proudly serving customers since 1945 and is always committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoishyundai.com*
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.