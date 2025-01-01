Menu
<p>The 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L in an elegant gray finish is perfect for those seeking versatility combined with an advanced all-wheel drive for secure handling. This compact SUV balances a robust design with touches of sophistication, standing out on every journey.</p> <p>With its sleek exterior and refined black interior, this Tucson is packed with thoughtful features to elevate your driving experience. Enjoy ultimate convenience with options like keyless entry and power windows. Stay comfortable with heated front seats and mirrors, perfect for those chilly Canadian winters.</p> <p>Technology features shine in this model, with a backup camera for added safety, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free communication, and brake assist for optimal safety. Stay entertained with the satellite radio as you cruise through both urban and rural landscapes.</p> <p>Ideal for families and individuals who value performance and comfort, this Hyundai Tucson AWD is engineered to meet diverse lifestyle needs. Contact our dealership today to learn more and take this exceptional vehicle for a test drive.</p> <p><strong>Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?</strong></p><p>For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.</p><p>Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.</p><p>We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.</p><p>Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.</p><p>Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.</p> <p><strong>Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Hyundai:</strong></p><p>At Bourgeois Midland Hyundai, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!</p><p>Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply <a href=https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ rel=nofollow><strong>CLICK HERE</strong></a> to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit. </p>

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
12642882

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8

705-540-8015

Used
114,928KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J2CA47HU572670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00U393
  • Mileage 114,928 KM

Vehicle Description

Keyless Entry

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-XXXX

705-540-8015

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

705-540-8015

