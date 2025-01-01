$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4dr 2.0L
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U393
- Mileage 114,928 KM
The 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 2.0L in an elegant gray finish is perfect for those seeking versatility combined with an advanced all-wheel drive for secure handling. This compact SUV balances a robust design with touches of sophistication, standing out on every journey.
With its sleek exterior and refined black interior, this Tucson is packed with thoughtful features to elevate your driving experience. Enjoy ultimate convenience with options like keyless entry and power windows. Stay comfortable with heated front seats and mirrors, perfect for those chilly Canadian winters.
Technology features shine in this model, with a backup camera for added safety, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free communication, and brake assist for optimal safety. Stay entertained with the satellite radio as you cruise through both urban and rural landscapes.
Ideal for families and individuals who value performance and comfort, this Hyundai Tucson AWD is engineered to meet diverse lifestyle needs. Contact our dealership today to learn more and take this exceptional vehicle for a test drive.
