2017 Hyundai Tucson

145,879 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

705-540-8015

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE Plus

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE Plus

Location

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8

705-540-8015

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

145,879KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8582420
  Stock #: 22PS14A
  VIN: KMBJ3CA23HU309779

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Stock # 22PS14A
  Mileage 145,879 KM

Vehicle Description

*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-540-8015* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Midland Hyundai dealership at 868 King St, Midland or call us at +1 (705) 540-8015 for details or to book a test drive. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. PRICE MAY INCLUDE CASH PURCHASE ASSIST. CASH PURCHASE PRICE CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH HYUNDAI LOW INTEREST FINANCE RATES. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Midland Hyundai is backed by the family run, Bourgeois Motors Ford dealership who has been proudly serving customers since 1945 and is always committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoishyundai.com*

Vehicle Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8

705-540-8015

