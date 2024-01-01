$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
175,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS3HW627818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T558A
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels
As the Car Connection says of the Jeep Cherokee, it's a thoroughly modern family crossover, recast from its hardcore sport-utility roots into something much broader and more capable in all sorts of conditions. This 2017 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Midland.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 175,000 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with the off-road-ready 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes with aluminum wheels with off-road tires, 4-wheel drive, off-road suspension, skid plates, air conditioning, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBS3HW627818.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Start System
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Front heated seats
GPS Antenna Input
8.4" touch screen display
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.517 Axle Ratio
4.083 Axle Ratio
Jeep Active Drive II
Off-Road Suspension
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Windshield wiper de-icer
POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS
Electronic Range Select
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Four wheel independent suspension
Roof rack: rails only
Quick Order Package 27E
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Cold Weather Group
Leather-Faced Seats w/Cloth Inserts
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Off-Road Aluminum
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2017 Jeep Cherokee