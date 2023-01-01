Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,005

+ tax & licensing
$27,005

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk *5.7L HEMI, SUNROOF, SUEDE SEATS*

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk *5.7L HEMI, SUNROOF, SUEDE SEATS*

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

$27,005

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10630779
  • Stock #: 23T536AA
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLT0HC705100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rhino Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Inserts
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T536AA
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats!

Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!

Compare at $27815 - Our Price is just $27005!

Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today in Midland.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 159,000 kms. It's rhino clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. The off-road ready Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is up for anything. It comes with four-wheel drive, air suspension, skid plates, a limited-slip differential, a trailer hitch, red tow hooks, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, remote start, Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, 18-inch polished aluminum wheels, leather seats with suede inserts which are heated and ventilated in front, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFLT0HC705100.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
GPS Navigation
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Bucket Seats
Cargo Area Cover
Ventilated Front Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
8.4" Touchscreen

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights
LED Fog Lamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
10 Speakers
GPS Antenna Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Audio memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Premium Sound Package
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY
Normal Duty Suspension - Increased Travel
Nappa Leather-Faced/Suede Front Vented
Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Aluminum w/Jet Black Pockets
Emergency communication system: Uconnect guardian
Trailhawk Luxury Group (DISC)
Quick Order Package 28J Trailhawk

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
