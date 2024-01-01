$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage
SX
2017 Kia Sportage
SX
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,111KM
VIN KNDPRCA60H7066821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Wireless Charging, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel
Sportage's driver-centric interior is defined by its superb ergonomics. High-mounted displays and a console tilted toward the driver provide easy access to all controls. This 2017 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Midland.
It's time to discover just how good a compact crossover can be. Introducing the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage. Completely redesigned, it offers a striking synthesis of performance, versatility, and refinement. Sleek exterior styling is complemented by a spacious interior, with bold features and an imposing stance, the rebellious appearance of the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage naturally complements your active lifestyle. This SUV has 111,111 kms. It's snow white pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our Sportage's trim level is SX. The SX trim adds extra performance and luxury to this versatile crossover. This Kia Sportage comes standard with a panoramic sunroof, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, a heated steering wheel, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot assist, a rearview camera, wireless phone charging, a power tailgate, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a Harman Kardon premium audio, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.32 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Wheels: 19" Machined Finish Alloy
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
8 speakers
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
harman/kardon® Speakers
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bourgeois Motors
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2017 Kia Sportage