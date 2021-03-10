2017 Subaru WRX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6731225

6731225 Stock #: 21T172A

21T172A VIN: JF1VA1G65H9836953

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 21T172A

Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.