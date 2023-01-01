$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Highlander
XLE
2017 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
172,123KM
Used
VIN 5TDJZRFH4HS406187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera!
Inconspicuous and sensible, the Highlander has what it takes to haul up to eight in quiet comfort. -Car and Driver This 2017 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Space, safety, and style. These are the things you expect from a mid-size SUV and the 2017 Toyota Highlander delivers. It has interior comfort to get the whole family where they need to go with a smooth, enjoyable ride for everyone. It's even fun for the driver with responsive performance and modern technology at your fingertips. The competition doesn't compare to the Highlander.This SUV has 172,123 kms. It's midnight black metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is XLE. Travel in style with the whole family in the accommodating and comfortable 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE. With an abundance of cabin room and numerous premium options this Highlander will not disappoint. Features include automatic full time all wheel drive, hill descent control, hill hold control, brake assist, electronic speed sensing steering, 1st row power sunroof with sunshade, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, power door and tailgate locks, power tailgate, fog lamps, heated front bucket seats, an 8 inch display mated to a Bluetooth capable audio system, multiple USB charging ports, Sirius XM satellite radio, remote keyless entry, power front and rear windows, garage door transmitter, dual zone automatic air conditioning, distance pacing cruise control, a back up camera, forward collision warning system, blind spot sensor with monitor, lane departure alert, lane departure warning, low tire pressure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Leather seat surfaces
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Axle Ratio: 3.003
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power Tailgate
Front fog lights
18" aluminum alloy wheels
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
6 Speakers
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Variable Valve Control
Heated front captain seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Collision Warning
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
