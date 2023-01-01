Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE

172,123 KM

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

172,123KM
Used
VIN 5TDJZRFH4HS406187

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,123 KM

Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera!

Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!

Inconspicuous and sensible, the Highlander has what it takes to haul up to eight in quiet comfort. -Car and Driver This 2017 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Midland.

Space, safety, and style. These are the things you expect from a mid-size SUV and the 2017 Toyota Highlander delivers. It has interior comfort to get the whole family where they need to go with a smooth, enjoyable ride for everyone. It's even fun for the driver with responsive performance and modern technology at your fingertips. The competition doesn't compare to the Highlander.This SUV has 172,123 kms. It's midnight black metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Highlander's trim level is XLE. Travel in style with the whole family in the accommodating and comfortable 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE. With an abundance of cabin room and numerous premium options this Highlander will not disappoint. Features include automatic full time all wheel drive, hill descent control, hill hold control, brake assist, electronic speed sensing steering, 1st row power sunroof with sunshade, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, power door and tailgate locks, power tailgate, fog lamps, heated front bucket seats, an 8 inch display mated to a Bluetooth capable audio system, multiple USB charging ports, Sirius XM satellite radio, remote keyless entry, power front and rear windows, garage door transmitter, dual zone automatic air conditioning, distance pacing cruise control, a back up camera, forward collision warning system, blind spot sensor with monitor, lane departure alert, lane departure warning, low tire pressure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Leather seat surfaces

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Axle Ratio: 3.003

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power Tailgate
Front fog lights
18" aluminum alloy wheels

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
6 Speakers

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

POWER MOONROOF

Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Variable Valve Control
Heated front captain seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Collision Warning
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation

2017 Toyota Highlander