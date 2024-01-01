$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Base
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Base
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
97,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN ZASFAKPN7J7B97365
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour VULCANO BLACK METALLIC
- Interior Colour BLACK/CHOCOLATE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T531A
- Mileage 97,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
With a base engine that is most powerful in its class, this 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio simply leaves the competition in its dust. This 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is fresh on our lot in Midland.
When a car manufacturer starts building SUV's, its often understood as starting to get boring and leaping into the mainstream. That however, is not the case with this 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Beautiful inside and out, excellent driving behavior with a tight and stiff on road handling while letting you relax in the beautifully built interior covered with premium leather and filled with tech options. It does help to mention that the Stelvio has the most powerful engine in its base trim, across the whole class of SUV's that are hardly its competition.This SUV has 97,000 kms. It's vulcano black metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
With a base engine that is most powerful in its class, this 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio simply leaves the competition in its dust. This 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is fresh on our lot in Midland.
When a car manufacturer starts building SUV's, its often understood as starting to get boring and leaping into the mainstream. That however, is not the case with this 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Beautiful inside and out, excellent driving behavior with a tight and stiff on road handling while letting you relax in the beautifully built interior covered with premium leather and filled with tech options. It does help to mention that the Stelvio has the most powerful engine in its base trim, across the whole class of SUV's that are hardly its competition.This SUV has 97,000 kms. It's vulcano black metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Aluminum pedals
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Sport steering wheel
Front heated seats
Aluminum interior trim
8.8" Infotainment Display
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
COLOURED BRAKE CALIPERS
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Rear Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
RADIO: AM/FM/NAV W/8.8" DISPLAY
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Heated washer nozzles
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Black roof rails
Tire service kit
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Leather-wrapped sport steering wheel
Auto-dimming exterior mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION
Cold Weather Group
Leather-Faced Seats w/Accent Stitch
Dual-Pane Sunroof
Blind-Spot/Rr Cross-Path Detection
GLOSS RED W/WHITE BRAKE CALIPERS
Driver Assistance Static Package w/Front Sensors
Front & Rear Park Assist System
Gloss Black Shark Fin Antenna
Aluminum Steering Column-Mounted Paddle Shift
Gloss Black Window Surround Mouldings
Quick Order Package 22J Sport
Sport-Tuned Front Dampers
WHEELS: 19" X 8.0" SPORT 5-HOLE ALUMINUM
Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Bright 5-Spoke Aluminum
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® 37,251 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 119,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 117,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio