2018 BMW X5
xDrive35i
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,102KM
VIN 5UXKR0C53J0Y02144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, HUD, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Climate Control, Rear Camera
Sophisticated and clean on the outside, attractive and extravagant on the inside. This 2018 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
One of the best premium SUV's in the world with an impeccable long standing history comes back again better than ever. This 2018 BMW X5 offers a subtly stylish design, excellent on road stability and a smooth and refined ride quality. While subtlety is a high point on the outside styling, the lavish interior with ornate high quality elements paired to the high cargo carrying capacity make this X5 an excellent two for one deal. This SUV has 105,102 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our X5's trim level is xDrive35i. Well equipped with superior levels of comfort, this BMW X5 xDrive35i is standard fitted with aluminum alloy wheels, a power tailgate, front fog lamps, dual power sunroofs, a powerful sound system with Bluetooth connectivity and 20 GB of internal memory, voice activated and controlled navigation, a heated sport leather steering wheel, heated front seats, push button start, remote keyless entry, Dakota leather upholstery, dual zone climate control, cruise control, power anti whiplash front head restraints, front and rear parking sensors and a rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Split Folding Rear Seat
Sport steering wheel
On-Board Navigation
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.154 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
9 SPEAKERS
Satellite radio pre-wire
HiFi Sound System
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood door panel insert
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
Dakota Leather Upholstery
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Exterior parking camera rear
Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall
AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD Player
WHEELS: 19" STAR-SPOKE LT ALLOY (STYLE 449)
2018 BMW X5