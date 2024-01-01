$14,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Hatch Premier
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Hatch Premier
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
Sale
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,467KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3G1BF6SM2JS607076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24MR17AA
- Mileage 130,467 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Teen Driver Technology, Remote Keyless Entry, 4G LTE
This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze offers a big-car ride in a compact package with a huge trunk and plenty of high-tech infotainment. This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This hatchback has 130,467 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is Hatch Premier. This Cruze Premier is the top trim level and is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like larger aluminum wheels, signature LED lights, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera and leather seats that are heated in the front. It also includes a power driver seat, teen driver technology, remote engine start, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a heated steering wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze offers a big-car ride in a compact package with a huge trunk and plenty of high-tech infotainment. This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This hatchback has 130,467 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is Hatch Premier. This Cruze Premier is the top trim level and is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like larger aluminum wheels, signature LED lights, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera and leather seats that are heated in the front. It also includes a power driver seat, teen driver technology, remote engine start, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a heated steering wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
17" aluminum wheels
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
USB charging port
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
USB port
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
6-Speaker Audio System Feature
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster
Front Passenger 4-Way Manual Seat Adjuster
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Nissan
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Hatch Premier 130,467 KM $14,988 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 34,763 KM $26,488 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Qashqai SV 70,064 KM $21,488 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2018 Chevrolet Cruze