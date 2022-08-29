2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

$24,998 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 7 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9204703

9204703 Stock #: 23SF04AA

23SF04AA VIN: 2C4RDGDGXJR288418

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 130,788 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.