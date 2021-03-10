2018 Ford EcoSport

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 5 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6731240

6731240 Stock #: 0237PT

0237PT VIN: MAJ6P1UL5JC174975

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 0237PT

Mileage 27,559 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.