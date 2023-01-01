2018 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 7 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10545693

10545693 Stock #: PT0424AA

PT0424AA VIN: 2FMPK4K90JBB82466

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,750 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Front Bucket Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Leather shift knob Garage door transmitter Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear Parking Sensors ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar 3.36 Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Rain-sensing wipers Power Liftgate Power Tailgate Rear Window Defroster Windshield wiper de-icer Panoramic Vista Roof Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Voice Activated Navigation Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 12 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Panic Alarm 20" Wheels Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Premium Sound Package Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Mode Select Transmission Speed-Sensitive Wipers Equipment Group 300A AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Premium audio system: Sony CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE Exterior parking camera rear SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM SAFE & SMART PACKAGE WHEELS: 20" PREMIUM PAINTED DARK STAINLESS ALUM DEEP TRAY-STYLE ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/MP3 Capable Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist BLIS Blind Spot Information System Lane-Keeping System Wheels: 19" Premium Painted Luster Nickel Aluminum Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror Auto-High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.