2018 Ford Edge
2018 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
82,750KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10545693
- Stock #: PT0424AA
- VIN: 2FMPK4K90JBB82466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,750 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford Edge is an amazingly capable 5-passenger crossover that's designed to deliver it all in head-turning style. This 2018 Ford Edge is for sale today in Midland.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with this Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well-crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 82,750 kms. It's magnetic metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. The Titanium trim adds some luxurious features to this Edge. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a universal garage door opener, LED tail lamps, a foot-activated hands-free power liftgate, a rear view camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K90JBB82466.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
3.36 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain-sensing wipers
Power Liftgate
Power Tailgate
Rear Window Defroster
Windshield wiper de-icer
Panoramic Vista Roof
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Voice Activated Navigation
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
12 Speakers
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Panic Alarm
20" Wheels
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Premium Sound Package
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Equipment Group 300A
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Premium audio system: Sony
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Exterior parking camera rear
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
SAFE & SMART PACKAGE
WHEELS: 20" PREMIUM PAINTED DARK STAINLESS ALUM
DEEP TRAY-STYLE ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/MP3 Capable
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
BLIS Blind Spot Information System
Lane-Keeping System
Wheels: 19" Premium Painted Luster Nickel Aluminum
Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning
Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror
Auto-High Beams
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
