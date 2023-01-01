$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
SPORT
2018 Ford Edge
SPORT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
119,000KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4AP5JBB96248
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T39A
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
The Ford Edge is an amazingly capable 5-passenger crossover that's designed to deliver it all in head-turning style. This 2018 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with this Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well-crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 119,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is Sport. The Ford Edge Sport has the performance to back up its sporty appearance. On top of the exciting driving experience it provides, it comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a universal garage door opener, LED tail lamps, a rear view camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4AP5JBB96248.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
3.16 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
12 Speakers
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Sync
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Premium Sound Package
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Premium audio system: Sony
Exterior parking camera rear
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/MP3 Capable
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Front Perf Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats
Wheels: 20" Polished w/Magn Low Gloss Ptd Pockets
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2018 Ford Edge