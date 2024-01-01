$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford Edge
SEL
2018 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,800KM
VIN 2FMPK4J98JBB69322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
With carlike road manners, a quality cabin with plenty of passenger and cargo space, and an efficient engine, the Ford Edge is a sensible choice for a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV. -Edmunds This 2018 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with this Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well-crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This low mileage SUV has just 31,800 kms. It's burgundy velvet metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J98JBB69322.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
PERIMETER ALARM
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Start System
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
3.36 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Windshield wiper de-icer
Panoramic Vista Roof
Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Voice Activated Navigation
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Panic Alarm
Sync
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Utility Package
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
18" POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Equipment Group 201A
Exterior parking camera rear
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System
SiriusXM
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
DEEP TRAY-STYLE ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/MP3 Capable
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Foot Activated Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Premium Audio System w/9 Speakers
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2018 Ford Edge