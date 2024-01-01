$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9HD9JUD32635
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T944A
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, SYNC 3, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!
With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, this Ford Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 138,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our Escape's trim level is SEL. Upgrading to this 2018 Escape SEL offers a exceptional blend of features and value. It comes packed with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, aluminum wheels, a power liftgate, fog lights, and body coloured bumpers. It also includes luxurious features like power front seats, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, Salerno leather seats, rear parking sensors, Ford's MyKey system and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sync 3, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9HD9JUD32635.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.51 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Power Tailgate
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
6 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Rear cargo: power liftgate
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
SYNC 3
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
SYNC CONNECT
WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE-PAINTED ALUMINUM
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2018 Ford Escape