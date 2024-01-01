$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9J98JUC52751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, this Ford Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This low mileage SUV has just 60,000 kms. It's ruby red metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium. Upgrade to this Escape Titanium for extra luxury and style. It comes with blind spot assist, a reverse sensing system, a rearview camera, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a foot-activated power liftgate, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J98JUC52751.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Blind Spot Assist
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
3.07 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Power Tailgate
Front fog lights
License plate bracket
Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
10 Speakers
VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Premium Sound Package
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Equipment Group 400A
POWER PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF
Exterior parking camera rear
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
SYNC CONNECT
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
FORD SAFE & SMART PACKAGE
WHEELS: 19" BRIGHT MACHINED-ALUMINUM
2.0L ECOBOOST CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable
BLIS Blind Spot Information System
Lane-Keeping System
Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning
Rain-Sensing Wipers (Front Only)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2018 Ford Escape