The 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD in a stylish black finish offers a commanding 4x4 driving experience, providing excellent handling for all road conditions. This SUV is built to be both functional and striking, with alloy wheels that complement its sleek design.

The exterior's professional allure is matched by the interior's comfort, featuring a sophisticated black finish. Enjoy the convenience of modern amenities like keyless entry, power seats, and power windows. Slip into the heated front seats and take advantage of the smart device integration for seamless connectivity.

Technology and convenience are at the forefront in this model, with items such as a backup camera enhancing safety and driving confidence. The vehicle comes equipped with advanced features like brake assist and cruise control, providing additional layers of safety on your journeys.

Whether you're an adventure seeker requiring a reliable 4x4 for weekend getaways or a tech-savvy family needing a vehicle that can keep everyone entertained with its Bluetooth and satellite radio, this Ford Escape SE suits a range of lifestyles. Contact our dealership today to learn more or arrange a test drive of this remarkable SUV.

2018 Ford Escape

96,485 KM

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

13130858

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,485KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD4JUA59346

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,485 KM

The 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD in a stylish black finish offers a commanding 4x4 driving experience, providing excellent handling for all road conditions. This SUV is built to be both functional and striking, with alloy wheels that complement its sleek design.

The exterior's professional allure is matched by the interior's comfort, featuring a sophisticated black finish. Enjoy the convenience of modern amenities like keyless entry, power seats, and power windows. Slip into the heated front seats and take advantage of the smart device integration for seamless connectivity.

Technology and convenience are at the forefront in this model, with items such as a backup camera enhancing safety and driving confidence. The vehicle comes equipped with advanced features like brake assist and cruise control, providing additional layers of safety on your journeys.

Whether you're an adventure seeker requiring a reliable 4x4 for weekend getaways or a tech-savvy family needing a vehicle that can keep everyone entertained with its Bluetooth and satellite radio, this Ford Escape SE suits a range of lifestyles. Contact our dealership today to learn more or arrange a test drive of this remarkable SUV.

Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?

For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.

Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.

We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.

Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.

Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.

Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Midland Nissan:

At Bourgeois Midland Nissan, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!

Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply CLICK HERE to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Bourgeois Nissan

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-540-8010

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

2018 Ford Escape