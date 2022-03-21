$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
47,384KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8947228
- Stock #: PT0034
- VIN: 1FM5K8D80JGA74490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 47,384 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1