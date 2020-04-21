Menu
2018 Ford F-150

XLT HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA

2018 Ford F-150

XLT HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,402KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4887282
  Stock #: 19T505A
  VIN: 1FTFW1EG2JFA11374
Gold
Pickup Truck
4-Wheel Drive
Automatic
6-cylinder

Despite these trying times, it is still a great time to purchase a vehicle! We have lowered our prices and made our entire used vehicle inventory available to the public at Wholesale pricing! Our sales staff remains available by phone and email and we look forward to serving you! Test drives still available by appointment.

Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details or to book a test drive. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF CANADA! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com

  • 4x4
  • 10 Speed Automatic

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

