Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

104,514 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

  1. 8947225
  2. 8947225
  3. 8947225
  4. 8947225
  5. 8947225
  6. 8947225
  7. 8947225
  8. 8947225
  9. 8947225
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

104,514KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8947225
  • Stock #: PT0033
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E54JKC75332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,514 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bourgeois Motors

2019 Ford F-150
90,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150
52,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150
219,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

Call Dealer

705-526-XXXX

(click to show)

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory