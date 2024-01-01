$31,995+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT COOLED SEATS | SUNROOF
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT COOLED SEATS | SUNROOF
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,772KM
VIN 3GTU2NEC5JG455659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U328
- Mileage 147,772 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera!
In the extremely competitive truck segment, it's the little things that set this GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck apart putting it at the top of its class. This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2018 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 147,772 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLT. Feature rich and luxurious, this Sierra 1500 SLT comes with many extra features over the lower SLE model. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, leather seats which are powered and heated in front, 8 inch colour touchscreen with Intellilink, bluetooth streaming audio, OnStar 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, dual zone climate control, a rear vision camera, EZ lift and lower tailgate, remote engine start plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
universal home remote
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Garage door transmitter
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Heavy Duty Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Speed-Sensing Steering
Trailering equipment
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front fog lights
Rear wheelhouse liners
deep-tinted glass
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Chrome Mirror Caps
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
HD Radio
6-Speaker Audio System
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Colour-keyed carpeting
3.08 rear axle ratio
Front wheel independent suspension
Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down
40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat
Bumpers: chrome
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
LED CARGO BOX LIGHTING
Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror
Exterior parking camera rear
Electric Rear-Window Defogger
SiriusXM
EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls
Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors
Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry)
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
2-Speed Active Electronic Autotrac Transfer Case
Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks
Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential
Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up)
Single Slot CD/MP3 Player
110-Volt AC Power Outlet
Radio: AM/FM/GMC Infotainment System
Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps
4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre
1st & 2nd Row Colour-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats
GMC 4G LTE
OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable
Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum
10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster
LED Tailamps w/Signature
Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable
GMC Connected Access
Premium audio system: GMC Infotainment System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
705-540-8015
2018 GMC Sierra 1500