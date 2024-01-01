Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> Exceptional efficiency and peppy performance make this 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback as fun to drive as it is to look at. This 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br> <br>The Honda Civic has impressed generations of buyer for decades, making it one of the best selling vehicles in its class. With a premium driving experience, a roomy and comfortable cabin that is crafted using high quality materials, excellent visibility and a sophisticated ride, its no wonder the 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback is so popular and continues its long lasting legacy.This hatchback has 150,910 kms. Its gray in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 174HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Civic Hatchbacks trim level is LX. This Honda Civic Hatchback LX comes with the features you need to enjoy the ride like compatibility with your smartphone thanks to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth streaming audio. Other features on this model include aluminum wheels, a 180-watt audio system, heated front seats, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, a retractable cargo cover, rear roofline spoiler and USB plugin. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer. <br><br>Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. Were constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money. <br><br>WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®. <br><br>With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs! <br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

2018 Honda Civic

150,910 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback LX HEATED SEATS | BT

Watch This Vehicle
11924843

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback LX HEATED SEATS | BT

Location

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8

705-540-8015

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,910KM
VIN SHHFK7H22JU300501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels!

Exceptional efficiency and peppy performance make this 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback as fun to drive as it is to look at. This 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Midland.

The Honda Civic has impressed generations of buyer for decades, making it one of the best selling vehicles in it's class. With a premium driving experience, a roomy and comfortable cabin that is crafted using high quality materials, excellent visibility and a sophisticated ride, its no wonder the 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback is so popular and continues its long lasting legacy.This hatchback has 150,910 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 174HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is LX. This Honda Civic Hatchback LX comes with the features you need to enjoy the ride like compatibility with your smartphone thanks to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth streaming audio. Other features on this model include aluminum wheels, a 180-watt audio system, heated front seats, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, a retractable cargo cover, rear roofline spoiler and USB plugin. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/



BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.

Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.

WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.

With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Fabric seating surfaces

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Wheels: 16" Aero Design Aluminum-Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

Used 2019 Ford EcoSport SE FWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Midland, ON
2019 Ford EcoSport SE FWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats 110,480 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS for sale in Midland, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS 72,042 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START for sale in Midland, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START 104,389 KM $26,900 + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-540-XXXX

(click to show)

705-540-8015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

705-540-8015

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic