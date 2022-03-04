2018 Hyundai KONA

$28,998 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 6 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8617172

8617172 Stock #: 22TC91A

22TC91A VIN: KM8K5CA58JU173633

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 22TC91A

Mileage 80,609 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD HEADS UP DISPLAY 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.