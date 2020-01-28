Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE Anniversary Edition

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE Anniversary Edition

Location

Bourgeois Nissan

305 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4K3

705-540-8010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,211KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4542513
  • Stock #: 019TN3A
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX1JZ606440
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Midland Nissan dealership at 760 Prospect Blvd Midland or call us at +1 (705) 540-8010 for details or to book a test drive. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Midland Nissan is backed by the family run, Bourgeois Motors Ford dealership who has been proudly serving customers since 1945 and is always committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoisnissan.com

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

